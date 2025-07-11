Madinah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has officially concluded its 2025 Hajj season operations with the departure of its final Hajj dedicated flight, SV5122, to Kertajati in the Republic of Indonesia. The flight carried 405 pilgrims and departed from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. The farewell ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Saudia, Taiba Airports Operation Company, and key stakeholders from across the Hajj ecosystem.

Mohammad Baakdah, Vice President of Ground Operations at Saudia, said: “Serving pilgrims during Hajj is our greatest honor at Saudia. It is a responsibility we embrace with unwavering dedication. Guided by the Kingdom’s leadership, we are committed to delivering seamless journeys and exceptional service that reflect the spiritual significance of this sacred pilgrimage.”

He added: “Several key enablers contributed to the success of this Hajj season, foremost among them, the dedication and expertise of our people. Combined with advanced digital systems and decades of operational experience during peak seasons, these strengths enabled us to deliver efficient, punctual, and seamless airport experiences for all pilgrims.”

Throughout the season, Saudia operated flights from four continents, encompassing both scheduled and dedicated Hajj flights. In addition to streamlined booking and check-in through its digital platforms, Saudia provided an elevated onboard experience, featuring curated in-flight hospitality and multilingual entertainment content to guide pilgrims through Hajj rituals and travel procedures.

