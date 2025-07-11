Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, led an economic delegation of leading national companies from the food and agriculture sectors to Switzerland. The visit aimed to explore global best practices in building food innovation ecosystems, developing food clusters, and promoting research, development, and the adoption of sustainable solutions in the food sector.

As part of the visit, the delegation participated in an event titled ‘Empowering Innovation in the Food Sector and Building Food Clusters for a Sustainable Economic Future,’ held at the headquarters of Bühler Group, a global leader in industrial and food solutions based in Uzwil, Switzerland. The event brought together a distinguished group of private-sector representatives, industry experts, and decision-makers from across the Swiss food sector and related institutions.

H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE has adopted an ambitious, strategic vision to develop an integrated and pioneering model for food clusters, embedding it within the national economy. This forward-looking approach charts a promising path that enhances economic and industrial integration across the country. By connecting multiple sectors within the value chain - from agriculture and food manufacturing to transportation and logistics - it drives sustainable development, boosts productivity, and advances economic diversification. This broader impact reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for food industries, economic activity, and advanced manufacturing.”

H.E. said in his speech the event: “The food economic cluster aims to nurture and empower new generations of highly skilled producers and farmers, equipped with world-class expertise and global knowledge of food and agricultural practices. Over the next five years, we expect this model to contribute AED 10 billion to the GDP, increase trade volumes by AED 15 billion, and create 20,000 job opportunities - all in line with the We the UAE 2031 vision to position the nation among the world’s top ten countries in the Food Security Index."

H.E. added: “The UAE’s food sector continues to grow steadily, with the number of registered local and international food brands reaching 40,486 by the end of the first half of this year. In 2024, the value of the UAE’s trade in food products rose to AED 148.6 billion, marking a 16.8% increase compared to AED 127.2 billion in 2023. National food exports also grew by 10.9%, reaching AED 24.2 billion in 2024 compared to the previous year.”

His Excellency described the event as a valuable platform to forge new paths of collaboration between UAE and Swiss food companies, particularly in developing advanced food clusters and cutting-edge digital solutions. It also provides an opportunity to examine Switzerland's food innovation ecosystem and identify its prominent stakeholders, given Uzwil’s status as a key hub for innovation in the food sector. His Excellency presented the opportunities offered by the UAE’s Food Economic Cluster model, along with the investment enablers and expansion potential tied to this vital sector.

The event featured a series of panel discussions and presentations highlighting the importance of strengthening international partnerships and accelerating knowledge exchange to foster innovation in the food sector. The sessions showcased global initiatives aimed at building a sustainable food system and underscored Switzerland’s influential role in international food innovation and its active contribution to shaping the future of food clusters around the world.

The delegation also visited the Swiss Nutrition & Food Valley, a pioneering model of food clusters dedicated to developing sustainable and effective food solutions in line with the global Sustainable Development Goals. The Valley plays a vital role in cementing Switzerland’s position as a global leader in sustainable nutrition, innovation, and nutritional health.