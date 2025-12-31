Abu Dhabi – As part of its ongoing efforts to keep the public informed about updates to its operations and services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating hours of Customer Happiness Centres, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Service Centres, the Truck and Bus Parking Yard Service, and public bus schedules during the New Year Holiday which will be on Thursday, January 1st, 2026.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

ITC announced that Customer Happiness Centres across the Emirate will be closed during the official Thursday, January 1st, 2026, and working will resume on Friday, January 2nd, 2026. Customers may continue to access services around the clock through the official website (https://admobility.gov.ae), the “Darbi” mobile application, and the “TAMM” digital government services platform. They may also contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Service Support Centre on 800850, or the Taxi Service Contact Centre on 600535353.

Public Transport Services

Regarding public bus services and operating hours in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the ITC announced that bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, with additional trips on suburban and intercity routes. Additional trips will also be operated throughout the holiday to transport visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

For complete bus schedules, please visit (https://admobility.gov.ae), contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s toll-free Support Centre on 800 850, or check the Darbi smart application and Google Maps.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services

Driver and vehicle licensing service hours during the holiday will differ across the centres listed below.

Light Vehicle Inspection Centres

Location Working Hours Days Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi 24 Hours All week days Al Salama Building - Falaj Hazza (Al Ain) Al Salama Building - (Al Ain) From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM During the official holiday (Thursday) Madinat Zayed - Al Dhafra

Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centres

Location Working Hours Days Mussafah - Aman (Abu Dhabi) From 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM During the official holiday (Thursday) Mazyad – Aman (Al Ain) Madinat Zayed – Aman (Al Dhafra)

Taresh Premium Service Offices and Insurance Companies

Centre Location Working Hours Days Taresh Offices Al Salama Building- Abu Dhabi From 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM During the official holiday (Thursday) Motor World - Abu Dhabi Falaj Hazza - Al Ain Insurance Offices Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi Motor World - Abu Dhabi

Plate Numbers Factory

Centre Working Hours Days Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi From 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM During the official holiday (Thursday) Motor World - Abu Dhabi Falaj Hazza - Al Ain Industrial Area - Al Ain Madinat Zayed - Al Dhafra

Truck and Bus Parking Yard Service

The Truck and Bus Parking Yard in Mussafah (M-18) will be free of charge throughout the official holiday.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.