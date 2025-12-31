Dubai: A high-level delegation from the Dominican Republic reviewed the UAE Government’s best practices and future-ready models during an official visit organized by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, reinforcing cooperation within the strategic partnership on government development between the two countries.

The visit focused on exploring innovative solutions and flagship programs across education, government development and modernization, competitiveness, economy and tourism, artificial intelligence, government legislation and policies, digital transformation, customs, and ports. The delegation included Martín Francos, Alan Jiménez, Luis Madera Sued, Summy Nathalie Rojas, Laura del Castillo, Rafael Jesús, Pedro Pablo Castro, Giselle German, Ondina Marte, Desoaris D'Aza, along with several officials.

Meetings and visits were held with UAE government entities, including the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, Dubai Customs, Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, Digital Dubai Authority, The Digital School, and the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

H.E. Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, emphasized that the partnership reflects the strong relations between the two governments and the UAE’s commitment to sharing its innovative models with Latin America and the Caribbean to enhance institutional performance, community wellbeing, and government readiness.

The UAE and the Dominican Republic launched a bilateral partnership in government modernization during the Government Experience Exchange Forum last June, providing a platform for leadership-level collaboration in line with the UAE’s directives to strengthen partnerships through experience sharing and the advancement of government work, to the benefit of both peoples.