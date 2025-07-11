In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) Representative Office in Ajman, Ajman Chamber has organized the Mobile Clinic initiative. This initiative aims to provide medical examinations and consultations to Ajman Chamber's employees and customers, with the objective of disseminating health awareness and fostering a culture of prevention and early detection of diseases.

This initiative is part of a series of health awareness campaigns implemented by Ajman Chamber in cooperation with the MOHAP's Representative Office in Ajman.

The Mobile Clinic initiative includes a range of basic examinations, such as blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, and body mass index (BMI) assessment. Additionally, it offers medical and awareness consultations on healthy lifestyles and proper nutrition.

Jamila Kajour, Director of the Ajman Business Support Center at Ajman Chamber, affirmed that this initiative and the series of medical campaigns organized by Ajman Chamber align with the efforts to achieve the directives of Ajman Vision 2030, specifically "encouraging good health practices, safety, and community well-being." Furthermore, the Mobile Clinic initiative aims to enhance the overall health of employees and encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles that positively impact quality of life and job productivity.

Dr. Amal Yousef Al Hosani, Head of the Public Health Program Support Department at the MOHAP's Representative Office in Ajman, delivered an introductory presentation on the MOHAP's national "Hayat" program. This program aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and its role in saving lives and improving the quality of life for patients.

She further explained that the Representative Office is implementing a series of events as part of the seasonal "Heat Exhaustion" campaign, targeting private sector facility workers to enhance awareness and promote prevention and safety measures during the summer season.