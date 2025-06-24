

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has released a comprehensive guide for the planning and design of public toilets across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to provide high-quality and inclusive facilities that enhance quality of life while supporting the Emirate’s urban aesthetic and infrastructure development goals.

The guide serves as both a regulatory and technical reference, outlining clear standards for the strategic placement of public toilets in key locations such as parks, beaches, transportation hubs, and commercial areas. Along with categorising toilet types— including standard and automated facilities — it also provides detailed specifications on ventilation, lighting, construction materials, and operational systems to encourage environmentally friendly designs and optimise resource efficiency.

The document further emphasises the need for inclusivity, with specific requirements for amenities such as baby-care rooms as well as facilities designed to accommodate People of Determination. These inclusive features must comply with the Abu Dhabi International Building Code to ensure accessibility for all users in accordance with DMT’s Sahel Rating System.

Safety is another cornerstone of the guide, which incorporates principles to improve the safety of public toilet users. This includes clear sightlines around toilet facilities, adequate lighting, and the installation of surveillance cameras at entrances and exits.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, HE Abdullah Mohammed Al Balushi, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT said: “This guide sets a new standard for creating sustainable and accessible public spaces that meet the needs of various members of our community. It reflects the Emirate’s high standards in urban planning and development, as well as the overall quality of life.

The Department is urging all stakeholders involved in the planning, design, construction, and management of public toilets to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the manual. This ensures the creation of high-quality public amenities that contribute to the Emirate’s vision of building an integrated and sustainable infrastructure that enhances public health and safety.