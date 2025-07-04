United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the availability of school uniforms for public school students from kindergarten to Grade 12 in preparation for the 2025-2026 academic year.

MoE has issued a comprehensive guide outlining uniform designs by grade and cycle, pricing, and the locations of 53 outlets approved to stock the uniforms. These include 48 LuLu Hypermarket branches across all emirates, along with selected schools in Al Sila’a (Al Dhafra), Al Wagan and Al Qua’a (Al Ain), and Dalma Island.

The updated school uniform reflects the Ministry’s renewed institutional vision. This change aligns with the new education sector structure, introduced in July 2024, and the public education sector’s visual identity, launched this February. It underscores the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening holistic personal development as a core pillar of an integrated education system in line with its ambition to align education in the UAE with global standards.