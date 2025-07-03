Doha, Qatar: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport H.E.، Mohammed Abdullah Al-Maadeed and President of University of Doha for Science and Technology H.E., Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi today inaugurated the Maritime Training and Simulation Center (MTSC) at UDST.

The MTSC, the first of its kind in Qatar, is designed to empower current and future maritime professionals with internationally accredited skills and hands-on simulation experience, positioning Qatar as a regional leader in maritime training and innovation.

The MTSC provides an interactive learning environment with modern classrooms equipped with state-of-the-art simulation technologies of Classes A and C, featuring navigation and full-mission engine simulation rooms, and maritime safety training facilities including for firefighting and first aid. The MTSC offers specialized training programs recognized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Following the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by multiple high-profile Qatari officials and maritime industry experts, H.E. Al-Maadeed toured the facility and was briefed on its services. He also attended an interactive presentation on some of the cutting-edge simulation technologies.

The inauguration followed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Transport and UDST, formalizing a long-term partnership to advance Qatar’s maritime capabilities.

Signed by H.E. Al-Maadeed and Dr. Al-Naemi, the MoU reflects a mutual commitment to developing a future-ready workforce through specialized training programs, international certifications, and collaborative research. It also lays the foundation for sustained cooperation in knowledge exchange and capacity building, driving the growth, resilience, and regional and global competitiveness of Qatar’s maritime industry.

On this occasion, H.E. Al-Maadeed said, "Inaugurating the MTSC today marks a significant milestone embodying Qatari educational institution’s commitment to enhancing the country’s maritime infrastructure and capabilities through such training facilities equipped with state-of-the-art world technologies. As the global maritime landscape evolves, preparing our workforce to lead with expertise and resilience is essential.”

Today’s MoU with UDST, he added, “is a cornerstone of MOT’s broader action plans that aim at further enhancing our maritime transportation ecosystem to contribute to achieving sustainable development of that vital industry.”

H.E. the Undersecretary thanked those in charge of those initiatives at UDST and thought the day was a promising day for the future of Qatar’s maritime industry.

His Excellency Dr. Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed the university’s pride in this achievement: "This Center represents more than just a facility, it is a strategic national asset that embodies our shared commitment to applied, industry-driven education. Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, we are providing opportunities for hands-on learning with the most advanced simulation technologies in the region. Our mission is to ensure that Qatar’s maritime professionals graduate with the skills, confidence, and competence to meet the highest international standards. This initiative directly supports Qatar’s goals for economic diversification and maritime leadership."

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.