Fahim Al Qasimi: Drawing on its deep cultural heritage and history, Sharjah leads initiatives that foster dialogue and promote the values of coexistence.

Sharjah, During a meeting recently held at Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR) headquarters, collaborative avenues were discussed between DGR and the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. This dialogue focused on promoting human values, strengthening principles of cultural understanding, and enhancing societal diversity; in support of the UAE’s national strategies and alignment with Sharjah’s developmental vision and mission.

In attendance were Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and Rashid Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Advisor to Strategic Planning and Institutional Performance Management from the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The meeting agenda featured introductory presentations from both entities, followed by a review of key government initiatives aimed at reinforcing the values of tolerance and coexistence, and strengthening the government’s role as an incubator for these values. Among the highlighted initiatives were the ‘Government as an Incubator of Tolerance’ and the ‘Pulse of Tolerance’ Award, both of which contribute to knowledge exchange, institutional best practices, and the cultivation of a culture of tolerance across individual, institutional, and societal levels.

A UAE vision based on mutual respect

Commenting on the meeting, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stressed that advancing the values of tolerance and coexistence is a continuation of the UAE’s founding vision; established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul; which was built on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and openness to others, and continues to guide Emiratis under the wise leadership of the nation.

Expanding on this he stated: “Our engagement with the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence reflects this vision and underscores the importance of institutional collaboration in embedding these values and transforming them into tangible practices that strengthen social cohesion and support sustainable development. Sharjah plays an important role in this journey, drawing on its deep cultural heritage and history to lead initiatives that foster dialogue and promote the values of coexistence.”

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is responsible for implementing the National Tolerance Programme and collaborates with institutions and communities at local and international levels to promote tolerance as a vital instrument for development, peaceful coexistence, and societal harmony.

Sharjah sets a powerful example of how the values of coexistence can be woven into a sustainable development vision. The emirate encompasses a diverse array of religious and cultural institutions, reflecting a profound commitment to openness and dialogue among civilisations. This commitment is evident in high-profile international initiatives, including the collaboration between the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation and the Vatican Museums to exhibit rare and significant artefacts. The presence of 10 churches across the emirate further underscores Sharjah’s commitment to cultural and religious diversity, bolstering the emirate’s status as a key global advocate for tolerance and mutual respect.