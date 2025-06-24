Ajman - Getting around Ajman has become faster, easier, and more reliable, as Yango Ride, the globally renowned ride-hailing service part of Yango Group, joins forces with the Ajman Transport Authority to bring licensed Ajman taxis directly to mobile devices. Through this strategic partnership, the Yango app now enables residents and visitors to book official Ajman taxis with just a few taps, making everyday travel more convenient across the Emirate.

The new service integrates Ajman’s taxi fleet into the Yango platform, offering on-demand access to safe transportation. Whether commuting to work, visiting popular landmarks like Ajman Corniche or Ajman Marina, shopping at City Centre Ajman, or heading to a beachfront hotel, passengers can now rely on the app to connect them with licensed taxis operating across the city.

Available 24/7, the app uses advanced geolocation and real-time tracking to ensure the closest taxi is always just minutes away. With this update, the days of standing on the curb are over. Fares for taxi rides booked through the Yango app start from 13 AED, with upfront pricing and no hidden charges.

The Yango app offers an easy and secure booking experience, including live ride updates, driver details, and in-app payment options such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. Cash payments are also accepted, offering flexibility for a wide range of users.

Available in both English and Arabic, the platform is designed to serve Ajman’s diverse population, including residents, daily commuters, and tourists. The app’s intuitive interface makes it simple to navigate for all age groups and experience levels, and it includes accessibility features for an inclusive experience.

Beyond everyday convenience, the service supports Ajman’s long-term mobility goals. The adoption of Yango’s platform aligns with the Ajman Transport Authority’s mission to deliver modern, sustainable, and smart transport solutions. By offering an easy alternative to private car usage and promoting shared rides, the platform contributes to reducing traffic congestion and lowering emissions in line with the Emirate’s environmental objectives.

Available on iOS and Android — just search ‘Yango’ and book your next trip around Ajman.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.