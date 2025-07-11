Sedna Africa, a provider of industrial IT and connectivity solutions, has secured a contract with Beira Terminal Operator Cornelder de Moçambique to roll out a private mobile network at Beira Port in Mozambique. The project aims to improve safety, productivity, and operational efficiency at one of the region’s key transport hubs.

The deployment marks a step in Sedna’s expansion beyond mining into other heavy industry sectors such as ports, manufacturing, and oil and gas, following last year’s structural changes and renewed focus on growth across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA).

Anton Fester, managing director of Sedna Africa, says: "Our heritage lies in mining, where we’ve built a strong pedigree supporting industry leaders like Anglo American, African Rainbow Minerals, Zimplats, Seriti, Sibanye Stillwater, Thungela and DRA. But the reality is Africa’s ageing infrastructure cannot meet the demands of modern industrial use cases, particularly when it comes to connectivity."

Fester explains that almost every major port on the continent still operates on narrowband technologies with limited data throughput, hampering digital transformation efforts.

"This is where mobile private networks come in. They deliver reliable, high-throughput connectivity that is mission-critical for safety, automation, and productivity — whether at ports, in mining, or across other heavy industries."

Port of Beira importance

The Port of Beira is a critical maritime facility for Mozambique and Sub-Saharan Africa. Jan de Vries, MD of Cornelder, says planned infrastructure and improvements will significantly enhance efficiency, capacity, and operational capabilities.

"Improved port infrastructure and efficiency will attract more trade, boosting economic growth. Enhanced capabilities will support industries, create jobs and generate revenue. Modernising, digitising and focusing on safety and automation are critical components of these plans, ensuring the port is future-fit," he says.

Sedna Africa has delivered several industry firsts, including Africa’s first licensed spectrum private LTE network for mining and the continent’s first underground private LTE deployment, enabling both surface and subterranean automation use cases.

Project progress

The Beira Port project is on track for roll out, reinforcing Sedna’s intent to support production-heavy environments where safety helmets and hard hats are standard, and where technology can drive operational excellence.

"We’re using the knowledge, skills, and experience honed in mining to tackle infrastructure bottlenecks across Africa," adds Fester.

"Our expanded offering now includes not only mobile private networks but also OT governance, enabling communication layers, and distributed fibre sensing — helping industries better manage risks, monitor conditions, and avoid costly breakdowns."

Recent trials in advanced fibre optic sensing technology — embedded within conveyor systems — have demonstrated the ability to detect wear, failures, and fires, enhancing preventive maintenance and safety. “This technology is a game-changer for condition monitoring and risk management,” Fester says.

Continental footprint

With operations active in six African countries — South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Mozambique — Sedna Africa remains committed to supporting Africa’s Industry 4.0 evolution.

"It feels incredible to be part of something that goes beyond commercial transactions," concludes Fester. "We talk about the Internet of Things, but I believe Africa needs an Internet of People — connecting not just assets, but communities. Every project contributes to a connected, more inclusive future for Africans."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).