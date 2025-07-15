Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA) to strengthen relations and expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property. The agreement focuses on coordinating efforts to organise a series of initiatives and events to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property.

This MoU reflects the commitment of both parties to support the knowledge economy and promote the concepts and foundations of intellectual property protection, thereby raising legal and cultural awareness across community members. It also underscores their commitment to achieve the UAE’s vision and ambitions by sharing best practices and experiences in intellectual property, enabling them to organise a series of educational and training workshops, participate in various annual programmes and activities dedicated to disseminating knowledge and awareness in this field, and leverage available resources and logistical capabilities to support the intellectual property protection system. Additionally, it involves exchanging publications, summaries, knowledge videos, and periodicals, as well as encouraging the publication of scientific and cultural research and studies related to this field.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s pivotal role in fostering innovation and creativity and providing comprehensive intellectual property protection rights for professionals, creatives, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the UAE, saying: “The country is witnessing a dynamic cultural movement, and thanks to the protection and preservation of intellectual property rights, it has become an ideal place to live and work and thrive. Over the past few years, the UAE has successfully developed its legislative framework for intellectual property across various fields, contributing to the development of the innovation ecosystem, research and development processes and attracting numerous pioneering projects from around the world, thus encouraging investment in the knowledge economy. At Dubai Culture, we aim to create a conducive environment protecting intellectual property rights for talents across literary, intellectual, and artistic fields through various projects and initiatives. Our partnership with EIPA aligns with our efforts to strengthen the cultural and creative industries, positively impacting the building of a knowledge economy. It also helps us achieve our vision of cementing Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdul Quddoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA), expressed his pride in the strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirming that it represents a pivotal step towards instilling a culture of respect and protection for intellectual property rights within society and enhancing the creative environment in Dubai and the UAE in general.

His Excellency stated: “We are proud to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, which reflects the keenness of both parties to join efforts in serving creativity and supporting creators. This partnership embodies our mutual commitment to promoting the principles and foundations of intellectual property and raising public awareness of its importance in supporting the national economy and building thriving creative sectors that contribute to achieving Dubai’s cultural vision and strengthening the Emirate’s position as a global hub for culture and innovation.”

He Excellency added: “This partnership is an extension of the Association’s efforts to build a sustainable knowledge and legislative environment through implementing specialized training programs and initiatives that help raise awareness and foster a culture of respect for intellectual property rights. At the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, we continue to work on developing qualified national talents and strengthening the institutional framework for protecting the rights of creators and innovators, in line with the UAE’s aspirations for knowledge leadership and its position as a global center for safeguarding creativity and intellectual property.