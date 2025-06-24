Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has issued a notice stressing that all entities offering valet parking services must obtain official licences from the ITC before commencing any activity within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It clarified that providing such services without a licence, or misusing an existing one, constitutes a violation of the approved laws and regulations and subjects offenders to legal accountability.

The ITC explained that its field inspection teams continue to carry out regular monitoring campaigns at service locations to ensure compliance with regulations and to maintain a safe and organised environment that reflects Abu Dhabi’s quality of life standards.

In this regard, the Integrated Transport Centre urged relevant entities such as hotels, shopping centres and service providers to review their legal standing and verify the validity of their permits in line with the approved requirements. The Centre also emphasised the importance of the public choosing licensed providers when using valet parking services, to safeguard their rights and ensure the safety of their vehicles.

The ITC confirmed that any reports of illegal practices or violations related to valet parking services will be received through the official communication channels. This comes as part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to enhance oversight, regulate service provision, and preserve the Emirate’s civilised image.

This directive forms part of the ITC’s continued efforts to improve service quality, reinforce adherence to legislation, and ensure a safe, integrated mobility system that supports smoother traffic flow and contributes to enhancing overall quality of life.

-Ends-

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.