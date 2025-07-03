More than 13 advanced AI, machine learning and technology focused camps delivered in collaboration with leading universities

New future-readiness camps introduced to elevate financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills and support career development

Abu Dhabi, UAE: With schools closing for the summer holiday, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched the latest edition of its School Break Camps, offering students an engaging and enriching holiday experience that ensures learning continues beyond the classroom. In partnership with leading organizations and shaped by parents’ feedback from previous editions, the camps deliver hands-on, project-based learning across a wide range of interests, including dedicated programs for Students of Determination.

From arts and culinary to literacy and culture, parents can choose camps that best match their children’s interests, including Culinary Arts by ICCA, Art Explorers and Mobile Art Program by Brainy n Bright in collaboration with Kenaz, Transformative Journalism by Storm, Arabic Heroes by Beit Arabi Center, and Arabic Literacy by Al Mubarakah Foundation.

On the sports front, a 5-day Multi Sports Camp by Haraka Fitness offers a fun mix of touch rugby, tennis, netball, cricket badminton and dodgeball. Students can also join specialized camps including the Football Camp by Pass Academy, the Wrestling Camp by the UAE Wrestling Federation and the Unified Basketball Camp by Storm, which offers inclusive and enjoyable basketball training.

A new addition this summer are the future-readiness-focused camps designed to build 21st-century skills and shape a well-rounded generation, including Young Business Leaders by Storm, Financial Literacy by Zoud, and Future Careers by Pole Position in collaboration with Hashtat.

Additionally, high school students can benefit from advanced training in AI and technology, delivered in collaboration with leading universities, including Build What’s Next Camp by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Ektashef Camp by Khalifa University, Future Tech Explorers Camp by Abu Dhabi University, Energy & AI Bootcamp by IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi. UAE University in Al Ain is also offering its Innovate in 3D: Design for Impact, Data Science & Visualization, and Prompt Engineering camps.

Students can also take part in one of 42 Abu Dhabi’s intensive bootcamps, which adopt a peer-to-peer, hands-on approach, including the AI Summer Camp, Discovery Piscine - Python, Al Ain Piscine, Literacy Unlocked: Powered by AI Camp, Generative AI & Prompt Engineering Camp in collaboration with Brainy n Bright, and Khalifa Fund Venturists Camp in collaboration with Khalifa Fund.

Alongside these, parents can also browse from 33 additional camps delivered by trusted industry organizers, curated to ensure every student enjoys a relevant and enriching experience for their child.

Dr. Bashaer Al Matrooshi, Executive Director – Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, stated:​ “We believe that learning never stops. ADEK’s School Break Camps reflect our deep commitment to nurturing students’ growth in every sense – physical, emotional, intellectual. Together with key camps delivery partners, we ensure the quality and relevance of the camps while promoting inclusivity and accessibility. Through project-based learning, our summer camps not only keep students meaningfully engaged during the break, but also help cultivate a love for learning that lasts a lifetime.”​

