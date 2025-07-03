Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 4-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 267%.

Subscriptions worth BD 667.621 million were received for the BD 250 million issue, which carries a maturity of 4 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 9th July 2025 and matures on 9th July 2029, is 6.25%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.41 (ISIN BH000551W253).