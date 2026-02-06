H.E. Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, hosts Justice Wayne Stewart Martin, Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation, contributing to the development of judicial procedures in line with the UAE’s strategic directions to establish a leading and integrated judicial system that meets the highest international standards.

Al Abri emphasized the Department’s commitment to reinforcing institutional integration among judicial authorities, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at developing the justice system in line with best practices, upholding the rule of law, and supporting business competitiveness and investment.

He highlighted that coordination with the DIFC Courts represents an effective model for sharing legal and judicial expertise and enhancing judicial services, thereby contributing to the delivery of timely justice and improving institutional performance.

For his part, the Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts affirmed that the meeting reflects a shared vision to promote judicial innovation, knowledge exchange, and the development of legal frameworks to keep pace with rapid growth, supporting the UAE’s position as a leading international center for justice.