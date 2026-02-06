Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, held a two-day specialised Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette training programme, bringing together 21 senior government officials from 16 government and semi-government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of its efforts to strengthen institutional professionalism and leadership readiness for high-level diplomatic and official engagement.

Spanning two days, the programme strengthened participants’ formal and diplomatic engagement skills by deepening their understanding and application of diplomatic protocol and etiquette in official and multicultural environments, supporting high-quality institutional representation and professional working relationships grounded in respect, precision and cultural awareness.

Advanced communication skills

The training equipped participants with advanced practical skills in official communication and formal address, including the correct use of titles and the planning and organisation of official events and visits. It strengthened their ability to apply protocol principles, professional etiquette, and diplomatic courtesy; manage relationships in formal meetings and interviews; and uphold international standards of diplomatic conduct across professional settings.

Delivered through an interactive format combining group work, discussion, presentations, practical exercises, and real-world case studies, the programme enabled participants to translate protocol and etiquette principles into effective practice that supports high-quality government performance in formal contexts. The programme concluded with an evaluation of outcomes and an assessment of its impact on practical skill development.

Professional representation

Commenting on the course, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “The Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette course reflects our commitment to developing leaders capable of representing Sharjah with professionalism and diplomatic awareness, in line with the culturally diverse and complex nature of contemporary government relations. Mastery of protocol and etiquette is central to strengthening institutional image and ensuring consistent, professional representation across official platforms.”

He added: “Our collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy supports the DGR’s strategic focus on specialised, expertise-driven leadership development, underscoring a shared commitment to investing in leadership capabilities and enhancing institutional readiness for the demands of government and diplomatic work.”

Foundations of diplomatic protocol

The first day covered core protocol and diplomatic concepts, including types of official visits, international conference protocol, and precedence and seating arrangements, all central to the precise management of official events.

Day two focused on the practical application of etiquette, including greetings, handshakes and introductions, the exchange of business cards, the use of perfumes, flags and official photographs, as well as dress code, table etiquette and professional appearance, sharpening participants’ awareness of behavioural details that directly influence formal interaction and institutional representation.

The participating entities and institutions in the ‘Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette training’ programme included the following: Department of Government Relations, Sharjah Executive Council, Sharjah Capability Development, Child Safety Department, Air Arabia, Sharjah Museums Authority, ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah, ICESCO Regional Office, Arab Parliament for the Child, The Sharjah Consultative Council, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, The Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, and Big Heart Foundation.

The programme aligns with DGR’s strategy to reinforce Sharjah’s reputation as a professional environment capable of building effective regional and international partnerships, while supporting the emirate’s attractiveness across economic, cultural and social spheres.