The natural pearl sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain has undergone a remarkable resurgence over the past twelve months, registering a historic price appreciation of no less than 40%.

This pronounced upward momentum has been underpinned by structural shifts in global consumer behaviour, as discerning buyers increasingly prioritise intrinsic worth and rarity amid the accelerating proliferation of laboratory manufactured gemstones. Against this backdrop, the enduring lustre of Bahraini pearls has re-emerged with renewed prominence, reaffirming their position among the region’s most distinguished investment grade and luxury assets.

Reflecting on this strong market performance, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chairman of the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, DANAT, emphasised that the surge once again underscores the strategic importance of the Kingdom’s national initiative to revitalise and advance the pearl sector, positioning it for sustained global relevance and long-term value creation.

Mr. Alsharifi said: “The sustained growth in the value of natural Bahraini pearls, exceeding 40%, should not be viewed as a temporary surge, but rather as a reflection of renewed global confidence in assets defined by historic rarity and exceptional quality. DANAT operates under an ambitious vision aimed at reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading global hub for pearl trading, testing, and certification. The rising international demand we are witnessing today reaffirms that Bahraini pearls continue to represent the global benchmark, with a proven capacity to generate rewarding investment returns that outperform many conventional asset classes.”

For her part, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, explained that the market is undergoing a structural shift in buyer preferences, particularly as awareness grows regarding the fundamental differences between natural and manufactured gemstones.

Mrs. Jamsheer said: “Today, we are witnessing a clear shift among consumers and investors away from diamonds, as their investment appeal has diminished with the rise of lab-grown diamond alternatives and the resulting erosion of rarity. In contrast, natural pearls are emerging as a truly rare and enduring asset - one that cannot be replicated. This is where the significance of DANAT certification comes to the forefront, establishing a critical foundation of trust. By providing complete confidence in the intrinsic value and authenticity of each piece, DANAT certificates are playing a pivotal role in encouraging designers and retailers to reintroduce natural pearls into their jewellery collections.”.

This sectoral revival has translated directly into heightened domestic trade activity across Bahrain. Jewellery houses and manufacturers have begun strategically recalibrating their production lines to incorporate natural pearls, responding to a marked rise in client demand for distinctive creations that combine aesthetic exclusivity with enduring value retention. DANAT continues to occupy a pivotal role in this resurgence through its advanced laboratory facilities, which deploy world-class technologies to authenticate and evaluate pearls with the highest levels of precision. These capabilities not only streamline international trade flows but also serve to attract foreign investment into one of Bahrain’s most historically significant industries.

Looking ahead, natural Bahraini pearls are widely expected to sustain their upward momentum as the structural gap between supply and demand continues to expand. Harvested through traditional, labour-intensive diving practices, natural pearls remain inherently constrained in supply, while global demand accelerates in tandem with their growing recognition as an emblem of sustainable luxury.

Against a backdrop of sustained strength across precious commodities and high-end luxury markets, Bahraini pearls appear well positioned to continue their positive trajectory. This outlook is further reinforced by the Kingdom’s ongoing initiatives to safeguard marine ecosystems and regulate the diving sector, measures designed to preserve the long-term sustainability of this exceptional national resource, one that seamlessly bridges deep-rooted heritage with expanding economic value.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact.

muneera.alfadhel@DANAT.bh

Marketing & Communications