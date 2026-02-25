Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, affirmed that the continued strong growth in the number of new and active economic licences reflects Abu Dhabi’s ability to provide an investment-attractive, growth-supportive business environment, and highest international standards of transparency and governance.

ADRA data showed that the number of new economic licences during 2025 increased by 29% compared to 2024, with significant growth recorded across all regions of the emirate, economic sectors, and licence categories. This underscores the effectiveness of initiatives to facilitate business operations and promoting the wide-ranging opportunities offered by Abu Dhabi’s economy.

In 2025, renewed licences increased by 20%, and active licences rose by 13.5% compared to 2024. This growth was supported by initiatives launched by ADRA, including updating the register of expired economic licences and expanding new economic activities to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and investors across various sectors, strengthening confidence in Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem.

New economic licences recorded strong growth across different sectors and regions. Industrial licences increased by 20% in 2025, tourism by 10%, occupational by 122%, professional by 28%, commercial by 28%, and licences in agriculture, fishery, and livestock activities by 12%, compared to 2024. Geographically, economic licences increased by 29% in Al Ain, 16% in Al Dhafra, and 31% in Abu Dhabi City.

His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “These figures is a testament to the strength and attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business sector. The significant growth across various indicators in 2025 was achieved from high bases in 2024 and the preceding years, which witnessed growing interest in establishing and expanding businesses in Abu Dhabi. We reaffirm our commitment to doubling our efforts to meet investor needs, continuously improve the business sector, and support the attraction of local and international investments to capitalise on the opportunities offered by our dynamic economy and contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities.”

H.E. added: “Reflecting the success of our initiatives to ensure full compliance of economic establishments in the emirate with local and federal legislation and international standards,

as well as to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, compliance with ‘Real beneficiary’ requirements continued to grow in 2025, with 53,701 declarations registered, an increase of 14% compared to 47,261 declarations in 2024.”

H.E. Al Mansoori emphasised ADRA’s commitment to a data-driven approach, supported by in-depth studies and constructive dialogue with investors and stakeholders, as well as the adoption of advanced digital solutions to ensure the best possible environment for business growth and to enable entrepreneurs to benefit from the emirate’s diverse and dynamic economic capabilities. He noted that the establishment of ADRA was part of the Abu Dhabi’s strategy to accelerate economic growth and diversification by providing simplified procedures, advisory services, enhanced regulatory processes, and seamless access to Abu Dhabi’s thriving economic ecosystem.

“Commercial activity indicators during the past year highlight the sector’s vitality, with total promotional offers increasing by 8% and advertisements by 26%. Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader), freelancer, and the “Mobdea” licences continued to grow, confirming the importance of the initiatives launched in recent years to facilitate doing business and keep pace with major economic and technological transformations,” H.E. Al Mansoori said.

“Mobdea”, designated for Emirati women turn their creative passions into commercial endeavours, increased from 2,503 in 2024 to 3,306 in 2025, a 32% rise. Freelancer licences grew from 2,065 in 2024 to 3,502 in 2025, marking a 70% increase. New Tajer Abu Dhabi licences increased from 7,187 in 2024 to 8,901 in 2025, up 24%. Tajer Abu Dhabi licence enables entrepreneurs to start their businesses in more than 1,200 economic activities without needing a physical premises for the first three years.

About Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, plays a central role in supporting the emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.

ADRA is dedicated to fostering business growth and economic diversification by offering simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer & commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

By working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders, ADRA ensures a high level of synergy between government entities and the private sector, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets for business and investment.

