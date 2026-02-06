UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development highlighted the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Emirate to enhance the quality of life for People of Determination and strengthen inclusive practices across all sectors. This occurred during DCD’s coordinated meeting with the United Nations Global Disability Fund, the only global funding mechanism dedicated to disability inclusion.

During the meeting, DCD reviewed key achievements and initiatives that have contributed to the development of an integrated system empowering People of Determination. These include supportive policies, enhanced services, and the creation of accessible and inclusive urban and community environments, that enables active and sustainable participation of People of Determination in all aspects of life.

Both parties also discussed opportunities for partnership under the Disability-Friendly Cities and Communities Framework project, which serves as a leading model reflecting the Emirate’s vision of building inclusive cities and communities, as well as the Resilient and Inclusive Cities Initiative , hosted by the Global Disability Fund, which supports governments worldwide in ensuring cities are inclusive for all persons with disabilities. This collaboration aims to further develop the Inclusive Cities Index, contributing to greater independence, equal opportunities, and a higher quality of life for all.

This meeting is part of the Department’s commitment to aligning its vision with international partners, building on global best practices in inclusion, and strengthening institutional integration to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading city in empowering and integrating People of Determination at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development (DCD), and H.E. Dr Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at DCD, along with the project team. They met with Dr Ola Abu Al Ghaib, Director of the UN Global Disability Fund.

H.E. Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri explained that this partnership extends Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its position as an inclusive city that empowers all segments of society. He stressed that the Department of Community Development is working to develop a comprehensive ecosystem that promotes the adoption of inclusive and sustainable practices across government and private entities under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi People of Determination strategy.

H.E. added that Abu Dhabi is ready to showcase its pioneering experience in integrating and empowering People of Determination and to present the Inclusive Cities and Communities Framework as a global model that can be applied in cities worldwide. This reflects the Emirate’s leadership in creating more inclusive and sustainable urban and human environments.

For her part, H.E. Dr Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at DCD, confirmed that cooperation with the UN Global Disability Fund represents a valuable opportunity to exchange international expertise and learn from best practices. This, she noted, enhances the credibility of the Disability Friendly Cities and Communities Framework and reinforces its leadership both locally and globally

Dr Ola Abu Al Ghaib, Director of the UN Global Disability Fund, expressed her deep appreciation for the pioneering experience led by the Department in empowering People of Determination. She affirmed that the partnership with Abu Dhabi is an inspiring model for international cooperation in the field of inclusion.

Dr Ola stated that DCD has demonstrated a firm commitment to implementing a holistic approach in designing policies and initiatives that support People of Determination. She added that the Inclusive City initiative represents a pivotal step towards creating more equitable and just cities that guarantee accessibility and full participation for everyone. She noted that the Disability Friendly Cities and Communities Framework provides a clear roadmap for developing environments that embrace universal accessibility across both physical and digital spaces and ensure access to services across sectors, thereby contributing to an urban system that safeguards dignity and guarantees equal opportunities for everyone. She added that GDF looks forward to collaborating with the initiatives to further support implementation and broaden impact.

Through this partnership, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its pioneering model in building an inclusive society that guarantees equal opportunities and fair access for all, paving the way for the adoption of new global standards in inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.

The Department of Community Development (DCD) was established in 2018 as the regulator of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As such, the Department’s mandate is to advance community development by fostering an environment of empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The DCD plays a pivotal role in formulating policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency and impact of social services. It adopts a scientific, evidence-based approach grounded in research, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. Through collaboration with partnered institutions across multiple public and private sectors, it maintains an active engagement with community members, ensuring that its programmes and initiatives are responsive to the real needs of all segments of society.

Guided by its vision to ensure a dignified life for all, the Department designs innovative solutions to address priority challenges, while promoting social awareness and civic participation. This approach reinforces social cohesion, nurtures a strong sense of belonging, and contributes to inclusive and sustainable community development.