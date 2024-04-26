Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization to hold tourism promotion event “Seoul My Soul in Dubai” from May 6th to 7th in Dubai

Popular K-pop idol groups, OH MY GIRL and KARD, will be at Dubai’s The Agenda for a K-pop concert and to take part in fan meetups and autograph signing, live audience dress rehearsals, and more

Beyond the stage activities also available such as pop-up booths offering a taste of Seoul's festivals and lifestyle, with a lucky draw for a chance to win a round-trip flight from Dubai to Seoul

Due to overwhelming demand that led to the first round of tickets being sold out, an additional 500 tickets will be made available through the Platinumlist website starting on Monday, April 29th

A limited number of remaining seats will be distributed with tickets on the day of the event

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization are hosting a tourism promotion event, ‘Seoul My Soul in Dubai’, on May 6th and 7th at Dubai’s The Agenda to showcase the charms of Seoul. The event aims to highlight the vibrant Seoul lifestyle and its soulful essence. The organizers have prepared a diverse program featuring a K-pop concert and fan appreciation events with popular K-pop artists OH MY GIRL and KARD, along with K-pop cover dance performances, a brand showcase of Seoul, lucky draw event, and much more.

By popular demand, as evidenced by all first-round release tickets being picked up, organizers have decided to issue 500 additional free tickets. Same as before, ticketing will be on Platinumlist’s website on a first-come, first-served basis at 12PM on April 29th (Monday). On the day of the event, remaining tickets will be also distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

At 16:00 on day 1, and at 14:00 on day 2 the venue will open Seoul Style Pop-up Booths, offering visitors an immersive experience of the Seoul lifestyle. From beauty and wellness to the Hallyu phenomenon, K-food, and more, the experience space will be filled with interactive content and items to experience life style in Seoul.

In the Beauty Seoul Zone, visitors can immerse themselves in the full Seoulite festivalgoer experience. They will have the opportunity to be glammed up by K-Beauty makeup artists and personally decorate light sticks and bracelets — must-haves for any festival — to take home afterward. At the Seoul Picnic Zone, a media art wall and ASMR zone will transport you through Seoul's four seasons, creating a unique sensory experience. Capture your unforgettable moment in one of the mini photo studios in the Hallyu Zone, where you can choose from multiple background options such as K-pop music video style. Additionally, a Medical Zone will offer skincare consultations for those interested in beauty treatments. The K-Food Zone will showcase the latest drinks and snacks trending in Seoul, while the Brand Zone will feature newly launched 'Seoul My Soul' official goods.

The main event will kick off with thrilling performances by renowned K-pop cover dance teams from the UAE, setting the stage for an electrifying dive into the dynamic world of K-pop. Following this, the Seoul City Brand Showcase will feature talented drawing artists from Seoul, offering immersive art experiences showcasing the city’s must-visit hotspots and foodie stops. Participants will also have the chance to win round-trip airline tickets from Dubai to Seoul and hotel vouchers through a lucky draw, offering them the exciting opportunity to experience Seoul firsthand. The highlight of the program is the K-pop concerts, featuring the popular idol group OH MY GIRL on May 6th (Monday) and famous co-ed group KARD on May 7th (Tuesday).

During the event period, at 16:30, attendees can watch the pre-rehearsal of K-POP artists. Following that, a lottery will be held to select lucky winners for special fan events such as high-touch sessions, group photos, and autograph event, providing fans with unforgettable memories.

PRE-REGISTER FOR TICKETS HERE (URL) : https://buly.kr/15MWbDF

PRE-REGISTER FOR SECOND ROUND OF TICKETS STARTING : 12:00PM, April 29th (MON), 2024

INQUIRIES : seoulmysoul2024@gmail.com

SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION

Jihyeon Song

seoulmysoul2024@gmail.com