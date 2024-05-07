The two-day event will take place 5-6 June 2024 at the University of Dubai, UAE

DUBAI: Dubai-headquartered Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), the first leading academic and applied institution and think-tank in media studies, AI, and the Media of the Metaverse announced today the launch of the Fourth Edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF), in co-operation with the renowned University of Dubai, UAE.

To be held across 5 and 6 June 2024 at the University of Dubai, this year’s AIJWF theme “Artificial Intelligence Tools and Solutions in Creating Arab Media Content” will focus on The Challenges of Arab Media Outlets and Government Entities.

AIJWF is the first global platform, annual event and academic conference to bring together academia, media professionals, artificial intelligence (AI) manufacturers, educational institutions, and government entities to conduct research and forecast on the technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions and their impact on Media and Entertainment.

His Excellency Professor Farouk El-Baz, the renowned Egyptian-American space scientist and geologist said: “The Fourth edition of AIJWF coincides with the tremendous developments in artificial intelligence tools and solutions. In cooperation with the prestigious University of Dubai, AIJWF will be held in the city of Dubai; a city that focuses on shaping the future.”

As a member of the AIJRF Advisory Board, he added, “The forum will be a great opportunity for Arab media professionals and content creators to discuss the most important opportunities and challenges faced by Arab educational institutions and government entities when it comes to developing AI applications compatible with the Arabic language. It will also explore solutions to bridge the gap between the number of applications and artificial intelligence tools available in Arabic and other languages.”

Professor Al-Baz said: “The forum is also an open space for all innovators and content creators around the world to actively share their ideas in promoting the optimal use of AI tools and techniques that will benefit mankind in their daily lives. With a bright future ahead of them, our Arab youth should engage in continuous learning and development and make the best possible use of all cutting-edge technological tools and techniques across the economy.”

University of Dubai forecasts the future

"In accordance with the directives of the government of the UAE and Dubai in supporting accelerated technologies, and, in accordance with the vision of the University of Dubai in enhancing human skills in all fields through advanced technologies, we support the current edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum in researching and studying the realities of AI in the fields of education and media in the Arab region," said His Excellency Professor Eesa Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai.

As a member of the AIJRF Advisory Board, he emphasised the need to delve deeper into the usage of artificial intelligence techniques and tools in higher education.

His Excellency Al Bastaki added: “We hope that the current edition of the forum will shed light on the big gap in the Arab artificial intelligence industry, and open the door for educational and governmental entities to develop new applications and tools that are fully compatible with the Arabic language.”

Professor Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of Center for Futures Studies at the University of Dubai, the president of Robotics and Automation Society, and a member of the AIJRF Advisory Board remarked that UAE government employees have always been at the forefront in terms of early adoption of AI and acquiring the necessary skills for the creative and effective usage of artificial intelligence tools.

He said; “The Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum, in its current edition, will discuss many pivotal issues such as Generative AI and the creation of Arab media content. I can confidently say that UAE government employees are at the forefront when it comes to early adoption of AI and acquiring the necessary skills to use artificial intelligence tools in a creative and effective way; both individually and at the workplace.”

Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of AIJRF, said: “The Fourth Edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum will discuss the biggest AI challenges facing Arab media outlets. This will include the difficulties in adopting artificial intelligence techniques and tools that are compatible with the Arabic language, and capable of efficiently producing Arabic content for Arab media and the government sector.”

Abdulzaher added: “For the fourth consecutive year in Dubai, we continue to research, forecast, and define AI media trends in the Arab world. This year, we found a big gap in the manufacturing of artificial intelligence tools and solutions in the Arabic language. Through the forum, we aim to identify the most prominent challenges facing artificial intelligence manufacturers while dealing with the Arabic language. We also aim to provide an accurate inventory of the number of Arabic applications and solutions provided by Arab and regional companies and institutions in the Arabic content industry.”

AIJWF Main Pillars

AIJWF 4th edition discusses the following pillars:

Generative AI and Arab media content. Web 3: The Arab media content percentage, and the challenges of publishing and promotion. Arab media outlets, and personalizing the content using artificial intelligence apps. The government intelligent service content, and the challenges of using AI. Experiences of international “media and educational” institutions in creating Arabic content. Arab universities and their experiences in integrating artificial intelligence into educational curricula.

AI Applications Award and Arabic Content (AIAC(

The Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) announces the first Arab award, which aims to promote the creation of artificial intelligence applications, tools and solutions in the Arabic language, and support their optimal use.

The award aims to:

Supporting both individuals and companies that manufacture artificial intelligence technologies and tools in the Arabic language.

Providing distinguished Arab models and talents in creating and managing Arabic content using AI.

Integrating artificial intelligence tools and solutions into Arabic content creation in all its forms in universities, governmental and media outlets.

Motivating global artificial intelligence manufacturers to promote the Arabic language in all applications and AI tools in a correct and more professional way.

About AIJWF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) is the first global platform, annual event and academic conference that brings together academics, media professionals, AI manufactures, educational institutions, and government entities to conduct research and forecast on the technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions and their impacts on Media and Entertainment.

AIJWF is one of the global initiatives founded and managed by the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF).

The AIJWF 1st-Edition was launched on 29th and 30th of March 2021, and it was headed by Professor Farouk El-Baz, the Egyptian American space scientist and geologist, with the participation of more than 50 universities, think tanks and more than 200 researchers and journalists from 20 countries.

AIJWF forecasts the future of humans 2050, particularly in light of the technological advances and artificial intelligence technologies in various fields: Media and Entertainment, Information and Communications Technology, Culture, Healthcare, Education, Economic, Sustainable Development Goals, and designing the future of Smart and Sustainable Cities.

About AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the first leading academic and applied institution and think tank in media studies, artificial intelligence and content in general, the Media of the Metaverse, and technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. It was founded in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates.

AIJRF currently has more than 15 global and regional initiatives in artificial intelligence, media, and university education, and has more than 60 training programs, including “professional diplomas” and specialized programs in using artificial intelligence tools and applications and integrating them into a number of specializations, including: “Education, Media, Intelligent Government Services, Financial Services, Marketing, the Metaverse, Future Cities, Sustainable Development, and creating all forms of content using artificial intelligence”.