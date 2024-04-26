UAE - Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, the first international branch of the prestigious 200-year-old Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, has completed a significant expansion project, increasing its capacity by 20%, and enhancing accessibility to specialised eye care in Dubai and the wider region.

The project completion was marked on April 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by key figures, including Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Allae Omar Almanini, CFO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA).

The expansion brings a transformative upgrade to the hospital's facilities. The newly extended space includes 40 consultation rooms for adults and children to provide a complete range of eye care consultations by teams of dedicated subspecialists.

This includes consultant ophthalmology, optometry, orthoptic, and nursing services, all fitted with the latest technology.

Moreover, the in-house pharmacy has been significantly expanded, and multiple photography investigation rooms have been equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and imaging tools.

This growth complements two operating theatres, a laser refractive suite, multiple treatment rooms, and an optical shop, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to offering the full spectrum of world-leading eye care services for children and adults.

Dr Al Mulla said: “The private health sector in Dubai is witnessing a remarkable and rapid development, whether in terms of its modern technologies and equipment, or its expansion, spread, and diversification of its specialisations.

“He stressed that this is what the Authority encourages and is working on, to enhance meeting the growing societal demand for medical services, and to support the active health tourism movement that characterises Dubai.”

Dr Al Mulla said the expansion represents an important addition to the range of specialised medical services available in Dubai.

Elhadi Hassan, Managing Director of DHA, said: “This significant development in our facilities represents our proactive approach in adapting to the evolving healthcare landscape in Dubai and the wider region. We aim to continuously meet the growing demand for specialised eye care services, staying true to our mission of providing excellence in eye care.”

Dr Ammar Safar, Chief Medical Officer and Consultant Ophthalmologist, said: “The expanded facilities enable us to offer a broader range of department-based, subspecialised ophthalmic services, with the introduction of new dedicated departments and clinical services utilising the latest technologies.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care across all our dedicated specialities as we continue to deliver exceptional, world-leading eye care services.”

Maha Aboughali, Business Development and Marketing Director, said: “This expansion significantly enhances our commitment to deliver exceptional, patient-centred care.

“Given increased demand locally, regionally, and internationally for our services, coupled with the recently expanded insurance networks we have secured, our key stakeholders — our patients — will benefit the most.

“Our new comfortable, warm enhanced environment aligns with our commitment to making our top-tier services more accessible to our diverse patient base.”

