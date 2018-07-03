Raqmiyat sets a new benchmark in quality: Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3 recertification
Dubai, UAE:
Raqmiyat, a leading system integrator and a provider of IT solutions and services, today announced that it has been reappraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ®. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.
An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.
Raqmiyat was initially appraised at CMMI-DEV level 3 Maturity in 2015, demonstrating a continued commitment to the quality and process improvements, which helped in obtaining a recertification - Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 for Development CMMI-DEV Version 1.3 SCAMPI Class A. This recertification maintains Raqmiyat’s position among an elite group of business enterprises – it attests to the high standards and indicates that the organization uses industry defined processes that are managed proactively, and establish consistency in execution across the firm.
About Raqmiyat
Raqmiyat, one of the Al Ghurair Group of Companies, established in 1983, is a leading system integrator and IT solutions and services provider in the UAE & KSA Region. Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Banking, Cyber Security, Infrastructure, Core Business Solutions ERP, Mobility, Cloud & Enterprise Technology Solutions and IT Staffing Solutions. Raqmiyat has over 550+ associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Transport & Aviation verticals. Raqmiyat also offers comprehensive services through its partnership with Huawei, Oracle, SKillsoft, Jedox, OutSystems, PaltoAlto, Kony, Gemalto, Infoblox, Global Scape, IBM Security, and Microsoft to deliver differentiated value to customers. Know more about Raqmiyat at www.raqmiyat.com
About CMMI® Institute
CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.
Media Contact
Shafiya Samreen F
Sr. Executive – Marketing Communications
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.