Building upon their successful global collaboration, Cognizant and Google Cloud have announced their strategic partnership in the Saudi region. This effort aims to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, with a strong focus on generative AI, data modernisation and application migration.

Key highlights of the partnership

Generative AI Excellence: Google Cloud’s Gemini, a powerful generative AI platform, will be at the heart of this collaboration. By leveraging Gemini’s capabilities, Cognizant and Google Cloud will empower developers, data scientists, and IT professionals to create intelligent solutions that transform industries.

Data Modernisation: Cognizant’s expertise in data modernisation will play a pivotal role in unlocking the value of data for Saudi enterprises. Together, Cognizant and Google Cloud will enable organisations to better harness the power of data analytics, optimise processes, and drive innovation.

Investment in the country: Cognizant is committed to investing significantly in the kingdom. With a dedicated team of experts, Cognizant will provide tailored solutions, training, and support to local businesses to thrive in the digital era.

Expanded Partnership: This collaboration marks an exciting milestone in the long-term relationship between Google Cloud and Cognizant. By combining their strengths, they aim to deliver transformative outcomes for clients across industries, particularly in travel and hospitality, financial and public sectors.

New era of innovation

“This collaboration with Cognizant heralds a new era of innovation in the Middle East region,” remarked Bader Almadi, Saudi Country Manager at Google Cloud. “With a solid foundation laid by our longstanding partnership, we are committed to tailoring our efforts to meet the unique needs of the Middle East market. Our primary objective is to unlock the transformative potential of AI, empowering businesses to enhance operational efficiency, elevating customer experiences, and driving growth throughout Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

“Our partnership with Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia represents a significant opportunity to leverage our extensive expertise in digital transformation and integrate it with the state-of-the-art AI solutions offered by Google Cloud,” commented Tarek Zarg El Aioun, Managing Director at Cognizant Saudi Arabia.

Proven track record

“Building on Cognizant’s proven track record of delivering transformative outcomes worldwide, this collaboration positions us to lead innovation, drive significant advancements across industries, and help ensure that Saudi Arabia is situated at the forefront of the technological landscape.”

This partnership comes off the back of several additional announcements between Cognizant and Google Cloud: an expanded alliance which includes the launch of Google Innovation Centres and a new Cognizant Google Cloud AI University to train 25,000 Cognizant professionals plus clients, as well as the development of healthcare large language model solutions.-

