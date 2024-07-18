ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has entered into a strategic partnership with Tawasal Information Technology, the owner and operator of the Emirati digital messaging platform, Tawasal SuperApp, to set up a dedicated digital channel powered by Tawasal for the Abu Dhabi Chamber, thus enhancing the communication between the business community in Abu Dhabi and the world.

This initiative aligns with the Chamber's ongoing commitment to leveraging digital solutions towards supporting the economic development initiatives in Abu Dhabi.

Under this new partnership, Tawasal will develop a digital channel for the Abu Dhabi Chamber that will enable interaction between the Chamber’s members with entrepreneurs and member companies of international chambers of commerce and business support offices around the globe, with which the Abu Dhabi Chamber is partnering within its “Gateway to the World,” initiative.

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s channel on Tawasal SuperApp will provide a range of exceptional features to support business activities, including group video calls, screen sharing, call summary recordings utilising advanced AI systems, and the creation of private groups of up to 1,000 users.

“This partnership with Tawasal aligns with our ongoing efforts to offer exceptional and advanced services to the business community in Abu Dhabi by leveraging our digital capabilities, thereby giving businesses and entrepreneurs across Abu Dhabi’s various economic sectors the opportunity to experience an easy and interactive application that meets their needs and aspirations, while enhancing opportunities for building relations within the emirate, in line with our ambitious goals to promote the competitiveness of the private sector in Abu Dhabi,” said Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

Khamis Al Shamsi Chairman of Tawasal Information Technology, said, “our powerhouse partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber is all about harnessing the latest digital tech to bring cutting-edge services that make a real difference when it comes to our businesses and entrepreneurs.

Imagine an app that's both easy to use and highly interactive, designed to meet the needs of Abu Dhabi's diverse business community,” he remarked, emphasising that it's all about fostering connections, driving growth, and making Abu Dhabi an even more attractive hub for entrepreneurs and businesses alike, he added.

Abu Dhabi Chamber's digital channel on Tawasal will offer users extensive information and economic data relevant to the business community, keeping them updated about the latest developments, events and initiatives aimed at benefiting the private sector in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the channel supports entrepreneurs with a dedicated feature for group video calls of up to 100 users, allowing for engagement and interaction with government entities and authorities.