Leading Abu Dhabi-based technology company Zero Gravity Technology has signed an agreement with a global German specialist to enhance quality control and assurance within the UAE's polymer and petrochemical industries.

The exclusive partnership agreement with OCS Optical Control Systems GmbH, a global German specialist in quality control solutions for the polymer and petrochemical industries, aims to integrate expertise between the two companies and enhance capabilities in delivering innovative solutions.

It will leverage the most advanced analytical technologies in the UAE, focusing specifically on quality control operations for local industries.

The partnership lays emphasis on the adoption of artificial intelligence-based analytical reporting solutions and the implementation of advanced laboratory technologies from design to full execution.

The goal is to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency, contributing to economic growth, improving advanced technology services for customers, and maintaining a prestigious position in both local and international markets.

Tariq Al Hosani, founder and CEO of Zero Gravity Technology, said: "We are proud that Zero Gravity Technology is the exclusive agent for OCS in the UAE. Our commitment is to provide and deploy the latest and most innovative technologies for our clients.

“The global expertise of OCS in quality control systems, combined with our local market knowledge and advanced technological capabilities, will significantly contribute to delivering limitless innovative solutions for the polymer and petrochemical industries in the country.

“This collaboration strengthens the ties between Zero Gravity Technology and OCS, reflecting a strong and enduring relationship between Germany and the UAE, with a constant focus on collaborative work, development, and qualitative technological progress for both countries."

This partnership aims to achieve a radical transformation in the sectors of analysis, quality control, and advanced laboratories in the UAE.

This initiative will help local industries maintain their competitiveness by adopting global standards. Zero Gravity Technology and OCS are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of their clients and maintaining a high level of standards to ensure the quality of their products.

OCS Optical Control Systems GmbH, the German company, has been recognised for over 30 years for providing advanced quality measurement systems and laboratory equipment, renowned for its innovative and customised solutions for customers worldwide.

Its services include manufacturing advanced quality measurement systems, system integration, planning, execution, and commissioning of ready-to-use laboratories. The company operates in more than thirty-five countries worldwide, setting global standards in quality and excelling with products labelled ‘Made in Germany’.

OCS specialises in a wide range of services, including raw material inspection for plastics, testing polymer products, advanced quality measurement systems for plastic factories, and integrated laboratory solutions.

Their product range includes laboratory image inspection systems and direct inspection systems for plastic pellets from the factory, eliminating the need for laboratory samples to obtain quality readings. They uphold the highest standards of material purity and quality control.

