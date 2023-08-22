Muscat – The popularity of app-based taxi services in Oman is transforming the way residents travel, owing to their convenience, safety and affordability.

This shift, however, has left traditional taxi drivers disgruntled as they face stiff competition having lost the monopoly they once enjoyed.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, currently there are eight app-based taxi services operating in Oman – OTaxi, Tasleem, Ubar, Marhaba, TM DONE, Hala Taxi, Tanweel and Sayidati.

Residents are increasingly opting for these on-demand services, highlighting the benefits of door-to-door transportation, reasonable charges, cleanliness and perceived safety.

Syed al Touqi, an engineer, expressed his satisfaction with app-based taxis, saying, “A few days back my car broke down. I hired a private taxi and had to haggle over the fare. The second day, I did not opt for it and instead booked OTaxi. It was a little expensive but easy, fast and hassle-free. Mobile apps have simplified the process of booking a taxi, offering passengers a newfound convenience that was once unimaginable.”

He believes OTaxi has redefined the concept of taxi services in Oman.

Frequent traveller Ayesha Amri echoed the positive impact of app-based services, welcoming the option of having taxis driven by females and the ease of booking these.

“Such services have revolutionised the way passengers access transportation. These offer speed, safety and affordability. Features like driver identification and ride tracking give a strong sense of security to passengers.”

But in the bargain, traditional taxi drivers are feeling threatened and left behind by these technological advancements.

A driver at Ruwi bus stand lamented, “People are saying that app-based taxis are safe, but it is not being said that we were always available no matter what the crisis in the city. We have driven people in distress; we have driven pregnant women and students in emergency situations. It’s unfair to brand us like this.”

He also noted how some drivers’ unfamiliarity with Internet tools like GPS often leads to disputes with passengers.

His colleague, Sulaiman added that non-app-based taxi drivers are more flexible with fares. “We sympathise with our passengers. There have been occasions when we did not even take money. This will not be the case with app-based taxis.”

The appeal of app-based services also lies in their cost-effectiveness. Transparent fare structures and the ability to compare prices enable passengers to make budget-friendly choices.

With OTaxi alone adding 50 to 100 drivers every month to an existing fleet of 4,000, and plans to expand services, the industry is clearly on the rise.

Harith Maqbali, CEO of OTaxi, confirmed the growth, saying, “We have seen a great response from all segments of society. There is growth in double digits. Our taxi services are equally popular among women; the demand is growing every single day and now there is need of more women drivers.”

The advent of app-based taxi services in Oman represents a significant shift in urban transportation, giving passengers a convenience and freedom not experienced earlier.

