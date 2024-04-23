Muscat: Oman and Etihad Rail Company (OERC) has launched a new brand identity for the railway network that links the city of Suhar with Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trains will be now called 'Hafeet Rail'

Three agreements were signed, the first of which is a partnership agreement between shareholders, which includes Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala, marking the implementation of the project.

The second agreement is to award civil contracts for the joint network to an Omani-Emirati alliance led by Trojan Construction Group (NPC) and Galfar Engineering and Contracting, while the third agreement relates to awarding systems and integration contracts for the railway network to an alliance between Siemens and “HA”. C" to ensure that trains are equipped with the latest techniques and technology.

The 303-km railway will link Suhar to Abu Dhabi with passenger trains designed to reduce travel time to 1 hour 40 minutes. Travel time between Suhar and al Ain will be reduced to 47 minutes, traveling at a maximum speed of 200 km/h.

The freight trains will run up to 120 km/h.

OERC and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) have an agreement for the project, which will have a total investment value of $3 billion.

The cooperation agreement includes the formation of working groups and a joint committee to benefit from common capabilities and knowledge, and joint work to develop an economic and financial feasibility study.

The trains will have a capacity to ferry 12,000 passengers per day and 250,000 containers at the start of the line's operation.

