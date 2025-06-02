Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an integrated urban project for the upgradation of Umm Suqeim Street, from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road.

The project is designed to enhance traffic flow in support of the emirate’s comprehensive development, address the demands of urban expansion and population growth, and to improve the overall quality of life for both residents and visitors.

It complements works currently underway to upgrade Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Al Khail Road to Emirates Road, ultimately enabling uninterrupted traffic flow from Jumeirah to Al Qudra Road over a total distance of 20km.

The project goes beyond traditional road widening and development by integrating creative and aesthetic enhancements into the surrounding urban landscape.

It features upgraded pedestrian walkways, a dedicated cycling track, and complete streets (boulevards), alongside vibrant urban spaces designed to foster community interaction and create inclusive, dynamic environments, said RTA in a statement.

It also establishes a direct link between Mall of the Emirates Metro Station and nearby residential communities through targeted improvements that ensure smooth, integrated, and seamless access between these areas and the metro.

The project forms part of a master plan developed by RTA to upgrade the road network in the area, including enhancements to Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street , and Al Safa Street, details of which will be announced in due course, it stated.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: "The upgrade of Umm Suqeim Street, from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road, forms part of a master plan to develop the Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra corridor. "

"This strategic route extends from its intersections with Jumeirah Street throughout to its intersections with Emirates Road to Al Qudra Road, serving key residential and development zones with a combined population exceeding two million," he stated.

"The project enhances connectivity across four strategic transport corridors in Dubai - Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It will increase Umm Suqeim Street’s capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, significantly improve traffic flow, and reduce travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just six," noted Al Tayer.

"The upgraded corridor will directly serve vital residential and development areas, including Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Manara, Al Sufouh, Umm Al Sheif, Al Barsha, and Al Quoz; home to more than two million residents," he added.

According to him, the project entails the upgrade of six key intersections along Umm Suqeim Street, specifically those with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.

The scope of work includes the construction of four bridges and three tunnels, with a total combined length of 4,100m.

"At the intersection with Jumeirah Street, a tunnel with two lanes in each direction will be constructed, complemented by a signalised surface-level junction," said Al Tayer.

A second tunnel, comprising two lanes, will be constructed at the intersection with Al Wasl Street to facilitate traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while maintaining uninterrupted surface traffic in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, he added.

