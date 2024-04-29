The country is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas from Thursday, according to Qatar Meteorological Department (QMD).

“The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy from Tuesday evening, April 30, and throughout the weekend, with chances of rain in some areas, peaking from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon, May 1-2,” the QMD in a social media post on Sunday.

The rainfall is expected to be moderate to heavy in intensity, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas and sudden strong winds, it added. The QMD has called on everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms.

