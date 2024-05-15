Hot and dusty weather, strong wind expected today in Qatar

PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will see scattered clouds to be partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered light rain; and hot and dusty daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places and poor horizontal visibility.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to be partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at first.
Wind inshore will be southeasterly at a speed of 08 -18 KT, reaching 25 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 KM/ 2 KM or less at places daytime, while offshore, it will be 5 - 9 KM.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT; while offshore, it will be 3 - 5 FT, rises to 7 FT at first.
