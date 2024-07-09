

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first becomes hot to very hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.



Offshore, it will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.



Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places daytime.



Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at north.



Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at north. Offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at north.



Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km, while offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.



Area High Tide Low Tide



Max

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha

05:23 - 19:04 02:33 - 12:32

40

Mesaieed

06:32 - 20:57 12:25 - **:**

38

Wakrah

06:14 - 20:07 11:39 - **:**

36

Al Khor

18:29 - 07:46 **:** - 01:52

40

Ruwais

07:46 - 19:22 01:52 - 13:39

35

Dukhan

12:41 - **:** 06:19 - 18:37

38

Abu Samra

12:13 - **:** 05:56 - 17:30

37



Sunrise: 04:50 LT

Sunset: 18:27 LT

