DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of expected strong winds with low horizontal visibility on the coast, and strong winds and high waves offshore. It expected the weather on the coast to be hot to very hot during the day with light to moderate dust on some coastal areas, and offshore accompanied by light dust at times.

Winds on the coast will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 to 22 knots, with gusts reaching 32 knots in some areas during the day. At sea, they will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts reaching 35 knots at times in some areas.

Horizontal visibility on the coast ranges between 4 and 9 kilometers, dropping to 2 kilometers or less in some areas. Offshore, it ranges between 4 and 8 kilometers.

Wave height on the coast ranges between 3 and 5 feet, and offshore between 4 and 8 feet, rising to 11 feet in some areas at times.

The highest expected temperature in Doha is 44 degrees Celsius.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

