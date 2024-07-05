Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Department of Meteorolog...
WEATHER

Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

Offshore will see slight dust at times and some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 5, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot to very hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind.

Offshore will see slight dust at times and some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places daytime and decreasing to 05-15 KT by night.

Offshore, it will be westerly-northwesterly 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times at places.

Sea state inshore will be 02 - 05 FT. Offshore, it will be 03 - 07 FT, rises to 9 FT at times at places.

Visibility inshore will be 04 - 09 km or less at places daytime, while offshore, it will be 04 - 09 km.


Area High Tide
Low Tide
Max

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha
02:29 - 16:51
00:03 - 09:54

43

Mesaieed
18:54 - **:**

10:23 - **:**

45

Wakrah
18:21 - **:**

00:13 - 10:08

44

Al Khor
**:**
- 04:43

**:**
- 10:55

43

Ruwais
04:43 - 16:47

10:55 - 23:57

39

Dukhan
09:27 - 21:30

03:06 - 15:24
38

Abu Samra
09:21 - 21:37

02:29 - 14:27
39


Sunrise: 04:48 LT

Sunset: 18:28 LT
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

AVIATION

UAE re-elected to Arab Civil Aviation Organisation Executive Council by unanimous vote

UAE re-elected to Arab Civil Aviation Organisation Executive Council by unanimous vote
UAE re-elected to Arab Civil Aviation Organisation Executive Council by unanimous vote
OMAN

Oman: Nepal Embassy hosts trade and investment event, launches e-portal

Oman: Nepal Embassy hosts trade and investment event, launches e-portal
Oman: Nepal Embassy hosts trade and investment event, launches e-portal
POWER

Oman: Nama launches projects worth $23.37mln for khareef

Oman: Nama launches projects worth $23.37mln for khareef
Oman: Nama launches projects worth $23.37mln for khareef
LIFE

Protect children from severe heat

Protect children from severe heat
Protect children from severe heat
LEISURE

Oman: Al Saleel Natural Park to come up in Qurayat

Oman: Al Saleel Natural Park to come up in Qurayat
Oman: Al Saleel Natural Park to come up in Qurayat
EDUCATION

Al Batinah North: Vocational colleges offer courses to develop essential skills

Al Batinah North: Vocational colleges offer courses to develop essential skills
Al Batinah North: Vocational colleges offer courses to develop essential skills
DIPLOMACY

Kuwait Amb. discusses ties with Singapore Minister in PM Office

Kuwait Amb. discusses ties with Singapore Minister in PM Office
Kuwait Amb. discusses ties with Singapore Minister in PM Office
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait oil price down to $88.46 pb

Kuwait oil price down to $88.46 pb
Kuwait oil price down to $88.46 pb

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE draws $1.8bln in bids for Q3 2024 Islamic bonds

2.

ADX-listed Ghitha Holding acquires Arabian Farms for $65.3mln

3.

Shortage of office space in Abu Dhabi as hedge funds flock to emirate – report

4.

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate weighs raising $5 bln in subscription finance – Bloomberg

5.

Aramco, ADNOC weigh bids for Australia’s Santos - Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Met department warns of strong winds, high seas in Qatar

2

Met department warns of strong winds, high seas in Qatar

3

Temperatures to rise gradually this week in Qatar

4

Peak summer season to begin in Qatar, temperatures to hit above 41°C this weekend

5

Qatar: Meteorology department warns of strong winds, high seas

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
ACQUISITION

Gulf Navigation’s BPGIC acquisition from Brooge Energy to complete in 6 to 8 weeks

ACQUISITION

Saudi Aramco denies reports on offer for Australia’s Santos

RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE’s ADNOC, Japan’s JBIC sign $3bln green financing agreement

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE: MAKTABA launches its summer camp themed throughout July

2

Go vote, parties tell French voters ahead of cliffhanger runoff

3

Fed's Williams: still 'a way to go' to reach 2% inflation goal

4

Germany must be an 'anchor of stability' for Europe: Scholz

5

Hydropower recovery, higher prices set to cap China summer LNG demand

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds