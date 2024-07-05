Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot to very hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind.Offshore will see slight dust at times and some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places daytime and decreasing to 05-15 KT by night.Offshore, it will be westerly-northwesterly 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times at places.Sea state inshore will be 02 - 05 FT. Offshore, it will be 03 - 07 FT, rises to 9 FT at times at places.Visibility inshore will be 04 - 09 km or less at places daytime, while offshore, it will be 04 - 09 km.Area High TideLow TideMax-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha02:29 - 16:5100:03 - 09:5443Mesaieed18:54 - **:**10:23 - **:**45Wakrah18:21 - **:**00:13 - 10:0844Al Khor**:**- 04:43**:**- 10:5543Ruwais04:43 - 16:4710:55 - 23:5739Dukhan09:27 - 21:3003:06 - 15:2438Abu Samra09:21 - 21:3702:29 - 14:2739Sunrise: 04:48 LTSunset: 18:28 LT