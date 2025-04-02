The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged sea goers to check weather conditions before heading out. MoI, in its advisory on X, recommended a slew of guidelines from the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security to follow in order to ensure safety during sea trips.



The guidelines include letting the family know the destination and expected return time before venturing into the sea, ensuring the availability of a marine compass on board, wearing life jackets and keeping life rings handy, setting up and using a VHF radio on international channel 16 and avoiding restricted areas and oil facilities.



The guidelines also urged the sea goers to activate and maintain the Automatic Identification System (AIS) upon registering sea entry.

