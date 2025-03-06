Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Thursday will be relatively hot daytime and partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe accompanied by thunder at times, and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places and thundery rain.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain to the North, the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea, rain and expected thunder to the North.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times. Offshore will be 4 - 7 ft, rising to 9 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 KM / 3 KM or less at places at times, while offshore will be 5 - 9 KM / 3 KM or less with thundery rain.

