Doha: Brace for colder days ahead as the cold weather condition is expected to intensify in the coming days.

According to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), this weather condition is brought forth by the rising of the ‘Najm Al-Qalb’ star on December 20.

The minimum temperatures at different locations in the country arelikely to drop further.

