Qatar is expected to be affected by an extension of a low-pressure system starting from Tuesday, January 7, and continuing until the end of the week, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

This will lead to an increase in cloud cover, with chances of light rain, which may occasionally be moderate in intensity, the QMD added in a social media post.

Meanwhile, on Sunday relatively cold weather prevailed during the day with some clouds.

“The weather is cold to very cold, hazy to misty with a chance of fog at northern areas by late night. Winds are northwesterly, light to moderate in speed,” the QMD added.

