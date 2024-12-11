Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and moderate in temperature daytime with scattered clouds at times, and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at some places at first.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds to be partly cloudy at times with a weak chance of rain, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times at places.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km / 2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Min---------------------------------------------------------Doha 02:18 - 11:40 06:44 - 19:56 20Mesaieed 04:40 - 13:10 08:06 - 21:24 14Wakrah 03:49 - 12:10 07:48 - 20:20 19Al Khor 10:20 - 01:23 19:44 - 07:37 17Ruwais 01:23 - 13:28 07:37 - 19:56 21Dukhan 06:01 - 18:23 12:04 - **** 20Abu Samra 05:37 - 18:16 10:49 - 23:38 17 Sunrise: 06:09 LTSunset: 16:45 LT------------------

