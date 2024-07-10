Humidity ranging from 25 - 95% is forecast to prevail across Qatar until Thursday before dipping to 15 - 65% on Friday and 20 - 50% on Saturday, according to information from the Met office.



On Tuesday, humidity was in the 30 - 80% range, while on Wednesday, it is expected to be 30 - 80%. Tuesday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 27 - 33C and 36 - 46C range, respectively. Wednesday's minimum and maximum are forecast in the 26 - 32C and 36 - 41C range, respectively.

