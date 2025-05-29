Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking stronger oil prices, after a U.S. trade court blocked most of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from going into effect.

Oil prices - a catalyst for markets in the Gulf - rose by $1 on Thursday, with Brent crude futures rising 1.6% to $65.93 a barrel, as of 0630 GMT.

The Court of International Trade on Wednesday ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from U.S. trading partners.

The ruling boosted risk appetite across global markets, which have been on edge about the impact of levies on economic growth. Analysts, however, say that the relief might be temporary given the Trump administration said it will appeal the ruling.

Supply risks continue to persist, with Chevron terminating its oil production and other activities in Venezuela. Its key license was revoked by the Trump administration in March.

Markets were also on the watch for a potential new U.S. sanctions curbing Russian crude flows alongside decision from OPEC+ on accelerating oil production hikes in July, expected in a meeting later this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was up 0.26% in early trade, with investment company Sinad Holding advancing 4.62%.

The kingdom's largest lender by assets Saudi National Bank was up 1.01%.

Markets in the UAE were subdued, with Abu Dhabi's benchmark index inching 0.14% lower and Dubai's main share index down 0.49%.

Maritime and shipping company Gulf Navigation Holding was the top loser on the index in Dubai, falling 1.68%. Construction materials provider National Cement was the top gainer, up 5.57%.

The index is set to snap five consecutive sessions of gains.

Qatar's benchmark stock index was up 0.24% in early trade, with consumer goods conglomerate Industries Qatar gaining 1.40%.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)