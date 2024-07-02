DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of strong winds expected during the day on the coast, and strong winds and high waves at sea from the afternoon. It expected the weather on the coast until 6pm today to be hot to very hot during the day with light dust to dusty conditions on some coastal areas at times with some clouds, and at sea accompanied by some clouds at times.

Winds on the coast will be northwesterly at a speed ranging between 10 and 20 knots, with gusts reaching 30 knots in some areas during the day, decreasing to between 5 and 15 knots at night.

At sea, they will be mostly northwesterly at a speed ranging between 8 and 18 knots, with gusts reaching 25 knots at noon.

Horizontal visibility on the coast ranges between 4 and 8 kilometres, and at sea between 4 and 9 kilometres.

Wave height on the coast ranges between 1 and 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at noon. Offshore, it ranges between 2 and 5 feet, rising to 7 feet at noon.

The highest expected temperature in Doha is 46 degrees Celsius.

