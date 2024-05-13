Hazy, hot weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be hazy at places at first, becomes relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, it will be hazy at places at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be southeasterly 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.Offshore, it will be easterly-southeasterly 05 - 15KT, gusting to 20KT at places.Sea height inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at places.Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore will be 5 - 9 km.