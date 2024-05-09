Social media
Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind, high sea in Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 9, 2024
Weather inshore until 6pm on Thursday will see scattered clouds with a chance of thundery rain at southern areas at first, relatively hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain at southern areas at first/ strong wind and poor horizontal visibility expected at places.
Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain at places, becomes some clouds later, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northerly 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times at places.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northerly 18 - 28 KT, gusting to 35 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 2 km or less at places at times. Offshore will be 4 - 9 km.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 5 - 9 ft, rises to 12 ft.
