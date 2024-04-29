Muscat: Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) officially commenced at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on Monday in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad al Said.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, said, 'Sustainability is high on the agenda of governments and the private sector. According to data from the World Economic Forum, sustainability has become a priority investment area and is increasingly viewed as an opportunity to create economic value."

The green economy will provide opportunities for jobs, productivity growth, and economic diversification.

The International Finance Corporation estimates that supporting low-carbon investments in 10 key sectors in 21 emerging markets will generate more than $10.2 trillion in investment opportunities, generate 213 million jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 billion tonnes by 2030.

Ushering in the week-long activities were the OSW Awards on April 28, co-organized by be'ah, and the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE), which recognized organizations for their achievements in sustainability efforts and corporate responsibility initiatives.

This year’s OSW Expo, April 29 - May 1, will feature more than 120 participating businesses from eight countries and is anticipated to attract over 12,000 visitors.

OSW Talks will be dedicated to sharing insights on the latest innovations, and technologies in sustainability. Sponsored by Petrofac and accredited by CPD, it boasts more than 70 speakers from 12 countries, offering a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange and collective action.

Another key highlight is the OSW Roundtable, hosted by Ernst & Young (EY) on April 29.

This gathering brings together senior government officials, industry executives, and policymakers to strategize collaborative approaches aimed at meeting immediate national objectives and fostering economic and social circularity.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

