Muscat: Thunderstorms accompanied by active winds and hail are likely over parts of the Sultanate of Oman from 11 am till 11 pm on Monday, April 29, 2024, said Oman Meteorology.

Oman Meteorology has issued a warning of thunderstorms expected today on the Governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, and Musandam.

The impact of the weather condition are rain of varying intensity, ranging between 20-50 mm, and May cause poor horizontal visibility, along with downdraft winds of 20-35 knots, and chances of overflowing valleys and reefs.

