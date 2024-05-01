Muscat: The peak of the new low-pressure system will begin Thursday afternoon, according to Nasser bin Saeed Al-Ismaili, Director of the Forecast and Early Warning System Department at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The impact of the weather conditions will be concentrated on governorates Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, South al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat and North Al Sharqiyah

Expected amounts of rain will be between 20 mm and 80 mm.

There will be an impact on the rest of the northern governorates but to a lesser degree, as the gradual impact will begin between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Thursday.

Chances of rain continue until Friday, especially in the mountainous areas in the governorates of South al Sharqiyah, North al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, all of the Hajar Mountains, and the Dhofar Governorate.

Some effects and clouds have begun to flow over the Dhofar Governorate and this evening may witness some scattered thunderstorms, some of which may lead to the flow of wadis and flash floods.

Amount of Rainfall predicted

( 20 to 80 mm) - Dhofar, Al Dhakilyah, South Sharqiyah, and South al Batinah

( 20 to 60 mm) - Muscat and North Batinah

( 5 to 60 mm) - Musandam

(5 to 20 m) - South Sharqiyah

(5 to 20 m) - Al Wusta

