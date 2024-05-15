Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) announced the inauguration of multi-use Regional Distribution Hubs with state-of-the-art facilities in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, located next to Hamad International Airport.

The opening ceremony was attended by QFZ CEO, Sheikh Mohammed H F Al Thani and senior management officials, followed by an inspection tour to the new Regional Distribution Hubs to showcase the various facilities, advantages, and investment opportunities available for companies looking to invest or expand their business from the free zones in Qatar.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed H F Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) said: “The opening of the new “Regional Distribution Hubs” in Qatar’s free zones represents an advanced shift in the standards of building and constructing multi-use units used for manufacturing, production, and distribution. QFZ always seeks to develop world-class facilities and services that open up promising prospects for companies to expand regionally and globally, contributing significantly to Qatar’s economic diversification, a key objective of the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, while keeping pace with the increasing demand of investors from all over the world to establish and operate their businesses from the free zones in Qatar.”

The new hubs are supported by many advantages, notably the customs support office located in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, a large area of up to 1,200 square meters distributed over three floors – 65% of which is for storage space and 35% for offices, energy-efficient facilities, and state-of-the-art furniture. The hubs benefit from their strategic location near Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port, which connects them to global markets seamlessly, providing unlimited possibilities for air and sea transportation and freight services to ensure efficient movement of goods.

Eng. Ali Al Khalifa, CEO of Zones Development at the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), introduced the new facilities and presented the project’s journey and said: “Today’s inauguration of the 20 new “Regional Distribution Hubs” in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone, which were built to the highest international standards as the first of its kind in Qatar and equipped with the latest technology, represents a milestone in our vision for the development and growth of free zones in Qatar. They include many features such as high-speed roller shutters that closes in less than 3 seconds, charging points for electric cars, photovoltaic solar energy systems, automatic docking assistance, and many others, in addition to providing each hub with six independent parking lots, noting that 60% of the building materials were from local sources to encourage local industries, which was constructed by AMANA Qatar Contracting Co.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).