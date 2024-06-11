Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group and Malaysia Aviation Group have further expanded their long-standing relationship as oneworld partners by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Airways Cargo and MASkargo - the cargo airline and subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group - to deliver an enhanced product offering to cargo customers and help achieve operational synergies.

This MoU follows the expanded codeshare agreement signed in 2022 between Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines to offer increased connectivity to their passengers.

With this strategic joint cargo business agreement, both cargo airlines will leverage each others network strengths and fleet capacity to increase cargo offerings.

MASkargo customers will have access to the extensive global Qatar Airways Cargo network, while Qatar Airways Cargo customers will have access to the growing APAC market, including new destinations and additional capacity in existing stations.

The airlines will also be able to leverage both hubs, Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), as strategic stops to serve the combined network. This partnership is also enabled by the planned growth of Qatar Airways Cargo handling capabilities at its new and expanded Cargo Terminal in Doha.

Both airlines are also aligned in their growth strategies. As the launch customer of the Boeing 777-8 freighter, Qatar Airways Cargo has purchased 34 aircraft and has options for 16 more. Malaysian Airlines has obtained 20 new A330neo aircraft for passenger flights operations. The aircraft belly-hold capacity will be used for cargo purposes.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "Our new MoU with Malaysia Aviation Group is testament to our deepening relations with Malaysia and the integral APAC market. This strategic cooperation with our oneworld partner will serve to link our freighter and belly-hold networks with our cargo product offering and capacity, allowing us to further cement our relationship and foster the close links between our airlines."

Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, Captain Izham Ismail, said: "Expanding our partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo marks a significant milestone for MASkargo. This collaboration will not only enhance our product offering and operational capabilities but also solidify our position in the global cargo market."

Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines launched their codeshare cooperation in 2004 and have significantly expanded the partnership in recent years, which today is comprised of 62 codeshare destinations in Malaysia, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Africa.

In 2022, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines signed a strategic MoU to further enhance the passenger airline partnership. The agreement facilitated an increase in choice of flights, wider destinations, and greater flexibility for passengers.

